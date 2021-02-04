NEW DETAILS: Deputy-involved shooting that left one teen dead

TUCSON (KVOA) - Pima County Sheriff's Department officials have released new details on a deputy-involved shooting from last month.

Deputies responded to the 2100 block of Morning Jewel Place at around 3:30 a.m. on Jan. 20, in response to report of an adult male attempting to break into vehicles in the area.

According to PCSD, the suspect had fled the scene before deputies arrived, but they were able to identify the suspect as 19-year-old Bradley Alexander Lewis.

Officials said deputies were aware of Lewis' previous weapons history and that he was wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

It wasn't until almost 7:00 a.m. that deputies were able to locate him and attempted a traffic stop when Lewis fled to a nearby residence and hit a patrol vehicle.

Deputies reported seeing Lewis quickly exit his vehicle with a dark object in his hand and then charge at a deputy with the object in his hand. That is when the deputy discharged their firearm, striking Lewis.

While deputies began rendering aid to Lewis they were able to identify the object in his hands as a key fob with a lanyard. He was then transported to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced deceased, officials said.

While investigating the scene deputies reported finding drugs in Lewis's vehicle, but no firearm was found on Lewis's person or at the scene.

The incident remains an open criminal investigation and will be reviewed by the Pima County Attorney's office, followed by an administrative investigation.