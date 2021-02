In-Depth: UArizona football signing class for 2021

TUCSON (KVOA) – After Wednesday’s signing day, the Arizona Wildcat football team’s 2021 class ranks 11th in the Pac-12. However, there is a silver lining and New UA Head Coach Jed Busch was able to lure some big-time transfers to the Wildcats.

Here’s a look at the 2021 University of Arizona Football Signees:

UA SPRING FOOTBALL SIGNEES (High School)

-IsaiahTaylor , Viper, 5-11, 195 lbs Fort Lauderdale, FL

-Anthony Simpson, DB, 5-10, 180 lbs Bloomfield, CN

-Jakelyn Morgan, DB, 6-1, 175 lbs Tyler, TX

UA SPRING FOOTBALL SIGNEES

TRANSFERS FROM OTHER COLLEGES

-Drake Anderson, RB, 5-11, 190 lbs Northwestern (via Chandler, AZ)

-Jason Harris, DE, 6-7, 240 lbs Colorado (via Gilbert, AZ)

-Gunner Maldonado, Safety 5-11, 185 lbs Northwestern (via Chandler, AZ)

-Gunner Cruz, QB 6-5, 220 lbs Washington State (via Gilbert, AZ)

-Treshaun Hayward, LB 6-1, 235 lbs Western Michigan (via Ypsilanti, MI)

-Isaiah Rutherford, CB, 6-0, 195 lbs Notre Dame (via Sacramento, CA)

-Jordan McCloud, QB, 6-0, 195 lbs USF (via Tampa, FL)