Town of Marana appoints new Police Chief

MARANA, Ariz. (KVOA) - The town of Marana officially has a new police chief.

Reuben Nuñez will be the new Police Chief and is replacing Terry Rozema who is now Town Manager.

Nuñez was previously appointed to serve the town as interim Police Chief and Deputy Police Chief.

He started his law enforcement career in 1984 with the Tucson Police Department where he worked for 27 years and retired as a captain in 2011.

Nuñez then went to the Marana Police Department as Deputy Chief.