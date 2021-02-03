ESPN sues ABOR to release NCAA’S notice of allegations

PHOENIX (KVOA) - The Arizona Board of Regents is being sued by broadcasting heavyweight ESPN. The lawsuit is demanding the UArizona release its NCAA Notice Of Allegations (NOA) involving the rules-violation case against the Wildcat Men's basketball program.

The 28 pages document can be seen by clicking here.

It was filed in Arizona Superior Court in Maricopa County.

The lawsuit demands that UArizona provide access to the NOA, which was issued in October of 2020.

The NCAA handed the University of Arizona a *notice of allegations .. or "NOA" back in October.

It’s suspected that the NOA mentions specific allegations dealing with the federal investigation into corruption in college basketball and former Wildcat Assistant Coach Emanuel "Book" Richardson, who plead guilty to accepting bribes to steer Arizona players to sports agent Christian Dawkins.

Coach Sean Miller has not commented on the allegations. However, he has denied paying any prospects to choose the UofA basketball team.

The University of Arizona has rejected attempts by the media, including ESPN and News 4 Tucson, to see the Notice Of Allegations by saying it's in the best interest of the state not to release the NOA.

KVOA News 4 Tucson has reached out to the UArizona, and was told: “The University of Arizona does not comment on pending litigation."

In addition, ESPN’s attornies have not responded to our request for comment.

Since the Notice Of Allegations was handed to the UofA in October, the school has self-imposed a ban on playing in the 2021 postseason. (Pac-12 Tournament & NCAA Tournament).

The self-imposed ban is in anticipation of the assumed one-year penalty the NCAA may hand to the University of Arizona Men’s basketball program.

KVOA News 4 Tucson also filed a “Public Records Request” for the Notice Of Allegations, but, was denied for the same reasons ESPN is citing.

Here’s a copy of that rejection letter from the University of Arizona to KVOA.