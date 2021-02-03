Doctors see consistent drop in Arizona COVID-19 cases

TUCSON (KVOA) - The Coronavirus transmission rate is still high throughout Arizona, but two doctors in Tucson say over the last few weeks, they have seen a substantial decrease in our numbers.

We are now more than a month out of the holiday season and public health experts say the virus-related numbers are trending in the right direction.

Dr. Joe Gerald, an associate professor of Public Health Policy and Management at the University of Arizona tells News 4 Tucson we are in a four-week stretch where the number of cases and hospitalizations are coming down.

Gerald says the data shows in the last four weeks, COVID cases declined by 20 percent each week.

“We are trending in the right direction but we have to remember we are coming down from just a catastrophic peak,” Gerald said. “So, it's going to take a considerable amount of time for these improvements to translate into a safer community environment because transmission is still at very high relative levels even though it's lower than what it was before.”

Pima County Chief Medical Officer Dr. Francisco Garcia said Tuesday the number of Coronaviris cases per 100,000 people and the rate of positivity is going down across the county.

“We're headed in the right direction and I have a lot more enthusiasm for making that statement than I have had previously,” Garcia said.

Before the holidays, experts feared another surge linked to family and social gatherings. However, Gerald thinks the opposite may have occurred.

“It's looks if anything that the holidays did the reverse,” he said. “That, for whatever reason, the changes in social behavior resulted in slower rather than faster transmission.”

Gerald believes as more doses of the vaccine go into more arms, we could be looking at a much better late-spring early-summer, but the doctor stresses we need to stay vigilant and protect each other.

“It’s not time to let our guard down now,” Gerald said. “We still have another eight weeks or so where we really need to pay attention to all of the behaviors that have been pounded into us. Physical distancing, wearing face masks, good hand hygiene practices because even though some of us are going to be vaccinated, there are many more who are still at risk because they are waiting in line. We still need to hold together as a group.”