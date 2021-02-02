Fry’s Food Stores reach new labor agreement to raise wages

TOLLESON, Ariz. (KVOA) – Fry’s Food Stores announced in a news release Tuesday that associates working at 123 Fry’s stores in Arizona have ratified a new labor agreement that will increase wages and ensure access to affordable, comprehensive health care coverage, according to Fry's.

“Fry’s is pleased our associates ratified the agreement and recognized our continued investment in their success,” said Monica Garnes, president of the Fry’s division. “These agreements come after thoughtful and productive work by both the company and union bargaining committees. I want to thank our associate for not only supporting this agreement but for the amazing friendly and caring service they provide to our customers every day. This is affirmation of our commitment to providing a competitive total benefits package for our associates.”

The Fry’s division agreement with The United Food and Commercial Workers Union (UFCW) Local 99 includes significant wage increases over the next three years, enhancements to the Health and Welfare benefits package and a ratification bonus for eligible associates, the release said.

This agreement covers more than 19,500 associates throughout Arizona, Fry's said.