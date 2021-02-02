Exclusive: Superintendent Hoffman unsure when majority of kids, teachers will return to the classroom

PHOENIX (KVOA) - In 2019, her first year in office, Arizona School Superintendent of Public Instruction Kathy Hoffman estimated she visited more than 100 schools across the state

For almost 11 months, many students and their teachers have not set foot in the classroom.

Superintendent Hoffman couldn't forecast a timetable as to when she thought school would look somewhat normal again. She said there are numerous factors to consider.

"There are the new variants of COVID-19," Hoffman said in a one-on-one interview with News 4 Tucson's Eric Fink Tuesday. "I worry about what that could look like this spring and into the summer, so I'm hopeful the next school year could look a little more normal."

Hoffman argues the state needs more mitigation measures in place to battle the virus.

"I feel blue in the face," she said. "I've been saying that since before the holidays, after the holidays. How can we possibly safely open our schools when the community spread of COVID-19 is so high?"

In her speech in front of the Senate Education Committee Tuesday afternoon, Hoffman stressed the need to fully fund our public schools.

She believes the money is there to do so.

"How and why are we having a conversation about budget cuts for schools during a time when we have a $1 billion rainy day fund and $2 million in budget surplus and then the proposal is this would be a good time for tax cuts, is deeply offensive to me," she said.

For several years, Arizona has dealt with a teacher shortage. Today that shortage is made even more apparent by the Coronavirus and its challenges.

"We started 2020 with a teacher shortage crisis and it has only gotten worse," Hoffman said. "This directly leads to and causes an increase in classroom sizes and increases the workload of the remaining teachers which only leads to more teacher burnout."

Hoffman emphasized the need to expand broadband access in Arizona's rural communities. She said when she talks with district superintendents across Arizona their number one priority centers on getting broadband internet out to our kids and their families.

Hoffman knows this is one of the hardest years the education world has ever faced.

"I hope when we look back on this year, I hope I'll be able to say we seized the moment," the superintendent said.