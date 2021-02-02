Casa Alitas children get donation from Tucson author

TUCSON (KVOA) - A Tucson author, with the help of a local law firm, has donated some books to the children at Casa Alitas.

Roni Capin Ashford-Rivera collaborated with the Rusing, Lopez & Lizarde Law Firm to donate 50 signed copies of books as gifts for those at the shelter.

"So, at Casa Alitas we're a shelter for asylum seekers just recently arriving to the U.S. border, predominately taking care of families," program manager for Casa Alitas Diego Javier Peña Lopez said. "I've known Roni essentially my whole life, and I really appreciate her, and the law firm, for donating these books. We often have kids coming through who are trying to practice reading and understanding what's next, so to have something like this where it's a blending of the cultures they come from all across Central America to what they're seeing in the U.S. is phenomenal."

The program manager also said anyone willing to donate to the children at Casa Alitas can do so through Catholic Community Services.