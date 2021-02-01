Tucson VA employee injured in shooting on south side

TUCSON (KVOA) - A Veterans Affairs employee is being treated for injuries sustained in a shooting that occurred Monday morning at the Tucson VA Medical Center.

According to Tucson VA officials, a shooting took place near the Tucson VA Medical Center located at 3601 S. Sixth Ave. near Ajo Way before 6:30 a.m. Monday. A woman, later identified as a Tucson VA employee, was transported for gunshot wounds in connection to the incident.

An officer-involved shooting then took place at a nearby Circle K later that morning. This shooting resulted in the death of a man.

No officers were injured in that incident.

VA officials released the following statement in connection to the shootings.

"A shooting occurred this morning at the Tucson VA Medical Center where a VA employee was injured. There is no danger to patients or staff at this time, and the area has been secured. We are cooperating with local law enforcement as the incident remains under investigation. "

The severity of the injuries sustained in the incident have not yet been released.

