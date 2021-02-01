Skip to Content

Tucson St. Patrick’s Day Parade and Festival 2021 canceled

New
5:32 pm Top StoriesLocal News

TUCSON (KVOA) - The Tucson St. Patrick's Day Parade and Festival has been canceled.

The Tucson St. Patrick's Day Parade & Festival Committee said, "the past year has been a difficult one and while we begin to think about the reopening of our community post-COVID, we are patient and take every precaution to ensure the safety of ourselves and others, for those reasons [we]  must cancel the 2021 event.  You all are encouraged to celebrate the Holiday safely with loved ones by ordering Irish take-out while supporting local restaurants like The Parish, and by enjoying local music from Nancy McCallion, as well as many others. You can find a list of local restaurants and musicians at TucsonStPatricksDay.com to enjoy the day." 

The Committee said it looks forward to hosting the event again in 2022.

Chorus Nylander

Chorus Nylander is the Chief Investigative Reporter for News 4 Tucson. He is focused on giving the voiceless a voice and holding the powerful accountable.

More Stories

Skip to content