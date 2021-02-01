Tucson St. Patrick’s Day Parade and Festival 2021 canceled

TUCSON (KVOA) - The Tucson St. Patrick's Day Parade and Festival has been canceled.

The Tucson St. Patrick's Day Parade & Festival Committee said, "the past year has been a difficult one and while we begin to think about the reopening of our community post-COVID, we are patient and take every precaution to ensure the safety of ourselves and others, for those reasons [we] must cancel the 2021 event. You all are encouraged to celebrate the Holiday safely with loved ones by ordering Irish take-out while supporting local restaurants like The Parish, and by enjoying local music from Nancy McCallion, as well as many others. You can find a list of local restaurants and musicians at TucsonStPatricksDay.com to enjoy the day."

The Committee said it looks forward to hosting the event again in 2022.