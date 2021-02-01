Tedy Bruschi joins UA Football staff

TUCSON (KVOA) -When Jedd Fisch was hired as the UAirzona head football coach, he made a commitment to include players from Arizona's glory years on his staff.

That trend has continued with the hiring of college football Hall of Famer Tedy Bruschi.

Bruschi spent his NFL career with the New England Patriots and knows Fisch well. Remember, Fisch was an assistant coach with the Patriots before taking the job with the Arizona Wildcats.

"It was awesome," said Fisch as he talked about the time he spent with Bruschi before he was officially introduced as Arizona's next head football coach, "Tedy came over. We had a coffee."

Fisch shared his moments with Bruschi when he met with the Tucson-area press for the first time on Dec. 26, 2020.

Fisch has hired Bruschi as the senior advisor to the head coach.

Bruschi will continue to work as an NFL analyst for ESPN, and, still lives a quick drive from, Fisch's old home in New England.

From his base in the northeast, Bruschi will still work with the UofA executive management team, while serving as a consultant with the entire football staff.

He'll also assist in alumni relations, fundraising and social justice initiatives for student athlete development off the field.

"Arizona Football just got better today by the addition of another College Football Hall of Famer, New England Patriots Hall of Famer and Arizona Football Ring of Honor member to our staff," said head coach Jedd Fisch.

"Tedy Bruschi represents everything we want from our student-athletes. He knows what it takes to do things right on and off the field and has demonstrated success in all facets of life throughout the years. Tedy is a true friend and ally who understands what it takes to win; respect, accountability, selflessness and enthusiasm. Tedy has always been the best at what he does, and this is another opportunity to bring greatness to our entire program. I want to welcome Tedy and his family back to Tucson. It's Personal!"

An Arizona Athletics statement said: "Bruschi's legacy as a Wildcat is as decorated as it is everlasting as one of four Wildcats to be enshrined in the NFF College Hall of Fame. A consensus All-American in 1994 and 1995, Bruschi was named Pac-10 Defensive Player of the Year in 1995 and won the Morris Trophy as the league's best defensive lineman. He ended his college career in 1995 with 52 sacks, which tied for the most in NCAA history. The California native was a key fixture in Arizona's "Desert Swarm Defense" that led the nation in scoring defense in 1992 and rushing defense in 1993 as the Wildcats recorded their first 10-win season in program history and defeated Miami in the Fiesta Bowl with Bruschi earning MVP honors."

Here's more from Fisch on Dec. 26: "One of the main things was, I wanted him to educate me on the program. I said 'just talk to me. Talk to me about what it was like when you got here. Talk to me about, you were a defensive end. You were a five-technique on the open side, you were a seven technique on the tight end side. What was that like?'"