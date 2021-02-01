Starting Monday, glass is no longer accepted in Tucson recycle bins

TUCSON (KVOA) – Starting Monday, Tucson Environmental & General Services will no longer accept glass in those recycle bins. But, there will still be a way to properly dispose of it.

This is all due to a rise in processing costs to recycle.

The city said that they used to be in a situation where they would generate a half a million dollars a year from the sale of recyclables. But, that's gone away.

And, to add to it, they're now looking at a $4 million dollar cost. So, they're asking customers to help them adapt.

The new way to dispose of glass will be at one of the 21 glass disposal locations across the City of Tucson.

Glass disposal locations can be located here:

"We've looked at the map to make sure they're at least a two-mile radius of all residents," said Cristina Polsgrove of Tucson EGSD. "We would hope that if people want to continue to see the glass being reused and being diverted to the landfill, then they'll take those extra minutes to drop it off."

The bins are large, purple and definitely hard to miss. Here's what they look like:

A viewer contacted News 4 Tucson asking about what homebound residents should do. So, News 4 Tucson inquired with Tucson EGSD regarding the concern. Tucson EGS answered in a statement saying:

"The drop-off sites are the first step in our efforts to reuse glass locally. EGSD will continue to look for opportunities to expand the program. For now, if residents are homebound, they should put the glass in the trash."

For more information on the Glass Reuse Program, visit the following link.