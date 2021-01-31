Arizona sees decrease of weekly cases of COVID-19

PIMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KVOA) - According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, Arizona is seeing a decrease in positive COVID-19 cases. The data leaves many questions, why?

Experts say there could be a couple different factors behind this decline. In agreeance, they say it comes down to what you do and the choices you make.

Joe Gerald, Associate Professor at the University of Arizona, spends every week compiling a summary of current conditions around the virus. This helps policy makers determine what the next step in the fight looks like.

"Sometime at the end of December, we saw a decline in positive cases, and there is a decline in hospitalizations," Gerald said.

For the week of Jan. 17, the state reporter over 47 thousand new COVID-19 cases. This is a 21 percent decrease from the week before. Gerald said it's hard to determine what brought this change.



"I think some leading contenders is people changing their behaviors over the holiday period and that reduce transmission, of of course universities have been on recess for the holiday break," Gerald said.

With more Pfizer and Moderna vaccine on the market, Pima County Supervisor Dr. Matt Heinz said the vaccine might have a small part in this decrease.

"It is pretty early at this point, if you are telling me you're just looking at medical, then that makes sense," Heinz said.

In the future, Gerald and Heinz said as more Arizonans become vaccinated, we will see an even bigger decrease.

"It will over time be a really important reason why things get better," Gerald said.

Until then, they say we're not in the clear.



"It's very much still here, we still have rampit community spread, your risk is high in pima county, so all those things are still there," Heinz said.