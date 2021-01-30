Arizona adds 5,119 new COVID-19 cases; 76 new virus-related deaths

PHOENIX (KVOA) – Another 5,119 Arizonans tested positive for the coronavirus, the Arizona Department of Health Services said Friday.

The state also reported 76 COVID-19 related deaths.

So far, Arizona has seen 753,379 known cases of the virus and 13,098 total deaths.

WHAT TO KNOW:

Deaths are not recorded until the health department receives a death certificate naming COVID-19 as the cause of death.

The data includes people who have recovered.

According to the state's data dashboard, 3,856,933 people have been tested for the virus. Of those that have been processed, 14.2% have come back positive. This does not include the serology or antibody tests.

