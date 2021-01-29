SUSD opens free COVID-19 testing center

TUCSON (KVOA) – Sunnyside Unified School District has set up a free, COVID-19 testing site for the community. The testing events will be ongoing and located at Sunnyside High School, East Gym at 1725 E. Bilby Road Tucson, AZ 84706.

This new testing site is brought by a collaboration between the school district and Health 1st Solutions and Arizona Bilingual.

SUSD said communities of color and high poverty are disproportionately impacted by COVID-19. Testing of asymptomatic and pre-symptomatic individuals is key to reducing the spread, according to SUSD officials.

Student-athletes are required to get tested on a weekly basis so, SUSD believes providing an ongoing testing location in the district is a logical decision.

Editor's Note: This story was written by News 4 Tucson intern Averie Klonowski.