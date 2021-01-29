Officer-involved shooting reported on westside

TUCSON (KVOA) - An officer-involved shooting has been reported on Tucson's westside Friday evening.

The incident occurred in the 7000 block of North Prorodeo Road after Pima County Sheriff's Department officers responded to a welfare check.

No deputies were injured and there are no outstanding suspects, according to PCSD officials.

Anyone traveling in the area is advised to find an alternate route.

Details are limited at this time. Stay with News 4 Tucson as this tory develops.