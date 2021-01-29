Biden administration aims to halt some deportations for first 100 days

TUCSON (KVOA) - One of President Joe Biden's first decisions in the White House on immigration policy was to pause some deportations for his first 100 days.

"What we are seeing from the Biden administration is a cooling-off period right now," Tucson immigration lawyer Mo Goldman said.

Goldman tells News 4 Tucson the policy does not pertain to immigrants currently in detention.

Goldman argues this moratorium will help prioritize deportation cases in an overloaded system made more crowded by a logjam created over the last four years.

"Just gridlock across the board," he said. "The backlog of deportation cases has ballooned to over one million cases. It's been an unmitigated disaster."

Ira Mehlman, the media director at FAIR, The Federation For American Immigration Reform says a pause in deportations will be seen as an open invitation to come to the United States.

"It is going to be seen as an invitation by people all across the world," Mehlman said. "Get to the United States now because if you can get across that border, you can stay forever."

Mehlman argues this policy would make us less safe.

"You have criminal aliens, people I think we should all agree shouldn't be in the country, they're going to be allowed to remain," Mehlman said. "It just makes absolutely no sense to do this right now and yet he [Biden] is yielding to extreme wing of his party and going along with their demands to essentially declare open borders."

"Deportations will still happen," Goldman stated. "The policy does not exclude certain criminal immigrants. It is not an open borders policy."

Earlier this week, a federal judge in Texas blocked this action by the Biden Administration and now the moratorium on deportations is on hold for two weeks.

The White House said the policy does not apply to individuals who came here after Nov. 1 of last year or pose a danger to national security.