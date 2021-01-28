Mayor Romero proposes passage of $14 million street repair investment

TUCSON (KVOA) - At Thursday's Mayor & Council budget retreat, Mayor Romero made a proposal to invest $14 million for neighborhood street repair that was voted on and passed. The City said this will be included in the budget for the upcoming fiscal year beginning July 1.

This more than doubles the amount currently invested in local neighborhood street repair according to the city.

These funds are in addition to current funding provided for road maintenance through the Highway User Revenue Fund (HURF) and Proposition 101, a 5-year half-cent sales tax approved by Tucson voters in 2016. The City provided a brief breakdown of existing city funding going to local road maintenance is provided below.

In a recent survey completed by the Tucson Department of Transportation and Mobility, 63% of respondents said that it was “very important” for the City of Tucson to invest in street maintenance. The survey was conducted as apart of Move Tucson, the City’s 20-year blueprint for increasing mobility across the city.

“This critical investment more than doubles current funding for local road maintenance, responds to one of the primary concerns we hear from constituents, and fulfills our City Charter requirement to provide core services,” said Mayor Regina Romero. “If we want the support of taxpayers on future ballot initiatives, we need to put our money where our mouths are and show our commitment to investing in our local streets. I hear Tucsonans loud and clear: local roads cannot wait any longer.”

"Ongoing road repair is a critical need throughout our community,” said Ward 5 Councilmember Richard Fimbres. “We continuously hear from our constituents that local roads must be addressed. This Mayor and Council is working to address our community needs."

"The quality of our roads does not match the beauty of our City,” said Ward 4 Councilwoman Nikki Lee. “Road disrepair is one of the top constituent concerns we receive. I'm glad we are taking this critical step forward to show Tucsonans we are listening and taking action."

Fiscal Year 2021 projected city funding for local neighborhood road maintenance by source (excluding additional $14 million):