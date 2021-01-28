Diamond Children’s Medical Center gets new, fun mural

TUCSON (KVOA) - Banner Diamond Children's Center unveils a new 900 square foo mural on Thursday, and it's already a favorite among patients.

"Just seeing something like this can bring your spirits up, and that's very important when you're going through something like this." Marcelino Cordova, a patient at Banner Diamond Children's Center said.

DPR Construction partnered with muralist Joe Pagac to create the mural.

DPR is working on the soon-to-be opened pediatric oncology clinic.

The muralist says he reached the community and asked what things make people smile, the result?

A beautiful collage of Tucson familiar images complete with puppies and kittens.