Diamond Children’s Medical Center gets new, fun mural

TUCSON (KVOA) - Banner Diamond Children's Center unveils a new 900 square foo mural on Thursday, and it's already a favorite among patients.

"Just seeing something like this can bring your spirits up, and that's very important when you're going through something like this." Marcelino Cordova, a patient at Banner Diamond Children's Center said.

DPR Construction partnered with muralist Joe Pagac to create the mural.

DPR is working on the soon-to-be opened pediatric oncology clinic.

The muralist says he reached the community and asked what things make people smile, the result?

A beautiful collage of Tucson familiar images complete with puppies and kittens.

Pablo Lopez

Pablo is the evening Digital Content Producer for KVOA. He studied journalism at the University of Arizona and previously was an apprentice at the Arizona Daily Star.

