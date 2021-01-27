Two Pima County COVID-19 vaccination sites will delay opening Wednesday

TUCSON (KVOA) – Winter weather is impacting two COVID-19 vaccination sites in Tucson Wednesday morning.

The Pima County Health Department says that in addition to the Kino Sports Complex, Banner North will also start appointments at 9 a.m. instead of 7:30 a.m. This is because of the colder temperatures.

In the county's email to News 4 Tucson, they said:

"The safety of patients and those working and volunteering at the sites, both of which are drive-through, are of the highest priority. Temperatures are expected to be at or below freezing early Wednesday morning."

Weather also impacted vaccination sites statewide. For example, the Arizona Department of Health Services 24-hour vaccination site at State Farm Stadium temporarily closed on Monday due to weather. Sites in Coconino County closed too.

All patients impacted by this will be rescheduled.