Man sought after reportedly peaking into homes in Oro Valley

TUCSON (KVOA) - A man is sought after he reportedly was seen peaking into homes in neighborhoods in Oro Valley at around 11 p.m. at night.

According to a Tweet shared by Oro Valley Police Department Wednesday afternoon, the department received two reports about this incident from neighborhoods located east and north of Naranja Park.

Police said the man reportedly would look into the homes through a window that had its blinds or curtains open.

OVPD described the individual as a white man in his 20s or 30s. He was said to be clean shaved and have brown, spiked hair.

Anyone with information is advised to call 520-229-4900.