Federal government to ramp up vaccine supply

TUCSON (KVOA) - The vaccine is the surest way out of the Coronavirus pandemic, but the first six weeks of the rollout has been shaky.

President Joe Biden said his administration is in the process of ordering 100 million more doses of the Pfizer vaccine and 100 million more doses of the Moderna vaccine. The additional doses should be here by the summer.

“200 million more doses than the federal government had previously secured, not in hand yet but ordered,” Mr. Biden said.

Pima County Health Director Dr. Theresa Cullen says the biggest hurdle so far is the inability to find a stride.

“Getting in a rhythm that will allow us to accelerate,” Cullen said. “It’s the ongoing ability to continue to deliver in a highly efficient and effective manner.”

But a limited supply of both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines has made that rhythm hard to find.

“Part of the challenge we’ve had with the state is that they don’t know what we’re getting, therefore we don’t know what we’re getting,” Pima County Chief Medical Officer Dr. Francisco Garcia said.

Last week, the state requested 300,000 more vaccine doses from the federal government on an ongoing weekly basis but we learned Monday that the request was denied.

Arizona was able to order 169,000 doses for this week.

Dr. Garcia thinks the county could give upwards of 100,000 vaccinations a week if it had the supply and he says the county has an accelerated distribution plan and sent it up to the state.

“We can easily handle 100,000 a week without much effort,” Garcia said. “They are aware of what our capacity is and we are aware that they can’t make vaccine fall from heaven.”

President Biden said the federal government will increase weekly distribution from 8.6 million doses to 10 million across the country.

“From this week forward, God willing, we’ll ensure that states, tribes and territories will now always have a reliable three-week forecast, so they’ll know three weeks ahead of time what’s going to be there in the third week,” the president said.

“I am really excited to be able to forecast that far out,” Garcia said. “Up until now, we’ve been holding our breath. I hold my breath honestly every Tuesday or Wednesday as I am getting texts from the different facilities letting me know that they’ve received vaccines. So, that will let us be much more strategic in terms of our vaccination efforts.”