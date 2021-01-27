Skip to Content

Cologuard Classic one month away, makes changes due to pandemic

TUCSON (KVOA) - The Cologuard Classic is one month away, and just like many events, it's going to look a little different this year.

Organizers said they are committed to holding this tournament safely while continuing the mission of educating people on the importance of early detection of colorectal cancer through screening.

Strict COVID-19 safety protocols will be in place, including mask requirements and thermal screenings of each spectator.

