Customers embrace weather, long lines as they wait to buy marijuana

TUCSON (KVOA) - If you are looking to buy recreational marijuana, be prepared to wait. Even though sales started last Friday lines are still out the door, taking hours for customers to get inside at Harvest House of Cannabis.

Even consistent rain and near-freezing temperatures have done nothing to dissuade many Tucsonans from braving the elements while they wait in line to buy recreational marijuana.

Would you wait 2-3 hours in the rain and cold to buy recreational marijuana? Many Tucsonans have been at @HarvestHOC since Friday. Hear from them tonight at 10 on @KVOA pic.twitter.com/Nl6t04MR0h — Mark Mingura (@MarkMingura) January 26, 2021

"I think it's worth the wait. I think that recreational marijuana has been waiting a long time to come to Arizona so everyone here in line is waiting for a good reason," said Hillary Bolick, a Tucson resident.

Harvest House of Cannabis CEO Steve White says that they expected this surge and they remain well prepared for the demand as they have been stocking up for quite a while.

As for the long lines he says,

"Part of it speaks to how long overdue this was in Arizona. So people are enthusiastic, we are grateful for their patience, we're doing the best we can."

As more dispensaries start selling recreational marijuana he does expect demand to level out.

Customers we spoke with say $200 a month is the average amount they expect to spend on marijuana going forward.

That, combined with a 16 percent sales tax would give a big boost to those groups that will be on the receiving end of those profits, including first responders and education initiatives.

"I think this is a great way to get tax dollars and to curb some illegal drug trading that's causing gun violence and a whole bunch of other stuff. Look at all these potential tax dollars! So, I think it's a great deal overall," said Alex, a Tucson resident.

Harvest says that Tucson is an underappreciated market and didn't rule out adding more dispensaries in Tucson moving forward.