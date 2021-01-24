Snow day for Mt. Lemmon residents closes road for visitors

TUCSON (KVOA) -- Bad weather closed multiple roads Sunday including the one heading up to Mt. Lemmon because the storm conditions are making it difficult to travel up safely.

Snow started falling at around eight in the morning on the mountain, not letting up until around one in the afternoon, according to residents.

"Absolutely amazing day, you know we've just been enjoying it, it's a Sunday so the kids are out of school for the day. It's a once or twice a year event up here on Mount Lemmon," said Stacey Cochran, a resident in Summerhaven.

After a drier and hotter climate than normal this past year, residents on the mountain are relieved to finally have a significant snow storm hit them.

"This is just wonderful, the watershed is needed, some precipitation. It has been really dry as everybody knows, probably the driest in 100 years so it's really good to be able to have the snow and i'm hoping that maybe we get some more tomorrow," said Michael Stanley, a Summerhaven resident.

While the road is closed to everyone who is not a resident or an employee on the mountain, Cochran says that when you can, you should make your way up the highway.

"It's such a unique thing to be 90 miles from the Mexican border and have snow of this amount. It's just awesome and we all get to enjoy it," said Cochran.