NOGALES (KVOA) - The U.S. Border Patrol have confirmed that they seized $177,000 worth of drugs this week during a stop in a port in Nogales.

The Port Director confirmed that the fentanyl and heroin were both found in a spare tire within the car.

No information about suspects or arrests have been released at this time.