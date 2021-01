TUCSON (KVOA) - Tucson Police have confirmed that a woman has died after a pedestrian collision near the 500 block of W. 22nd Street on Thursday night.

36-year old Shayla Denise Johnson was pronounced dead at the scene after officers received a call of a serious-injury collision.

DUI officers have confirmed that the driver who hit Johnson was not impaired.

Detectives noted the pedestrian was not in a crosswalk and was wearing darker clothing.