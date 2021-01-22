Snowy weather may delay Sierra Vista trash pickup

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (KVOA) - Snow is in the forecast for next Monday and Tuesday, and the City of Sierra Vista said it could mean a delay in trash pickup for Sierra Vista refuse customers, due to slippery roads and inter-agency coordination.

“Keeping the public, and our drivers, safe is our top priority,” says Public Works Director Sharon Flissar.

When road conditions improve, trash collection will resume if the Cochise County Transfer Station on Hwy 90, where City trash is dumped, remains open.

If your trash is not picked up on your regular collection day, the City said leave it out. It will be picked up as soon as possible.

The City’s Public Works department said it will be ready to sand major intersections and those known to ice over.

Motorists are reminded to slow down, increase braking distance, and allow a little extra time to reach their destination.