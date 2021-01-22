Local assisted living facility teams up with Walgreens to help vaccinate Pima County’s 75+ population

TUCSON (KVOA) - A local assisted living facility has teamed up with Walgreens to help people 75 and older get vaccinated.

Via Elegante hosted its first of three COVID-19 clinics on Friday.

People who are under the Phase 1B priority group can register to receive the vaccine by visiting webcms.pima.gov or by calling 520-222-0119 sometime between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

For more information, visit arizona.us3.list-manage.com.