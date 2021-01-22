Caught On Camera: Tucson woman says mail truck hit her trash cans multiple times

TUCSON (KVOA) - A mail truck is supposed to drop things off and pick things up. But does that apply to your trash cans?

A Tucson woman's Ring doorbell caught a USPS truck hitter her trash cans more than once and then driving off.

The homeowner said she is not sure if there is a post office demolition derby, but if there is one, this driver would be ready.

It was like any normal day of Shirey Keene, a Tucson resident on the northwest side until she heard a large band outside.

Her Ring doorbell videoed a USPS truck doing that. She said the driver was playing target practice with her trash can. After, the truck pulled away.

"So my husband and I went out and picked up all the trash up and everything and didn't think anything of it," Keene said. "It was an accident."

Until a few days later, the driver struck the trash can again. The same driver took her garbage can for a joy ride down the block.



"Plus you can see he clearly doesn't veer," Keene said. "He just does right for it."

Trash covered the street, the yard and her neighbor's yard. The garbage has seen better days. Keene reached out the postal service explaining the problem. She said it didn't offer any solutions.

Days after, News 4 Tucson reached out to USPS and they provided the following statement:

"The Postal Service will investigate this action and, depending on the results of the investigation, appropriate action will be taken. As a personnel matter, we're unable to discuss it further as it would be a violation of the federal Privacy Act."

Keene said she is not the only one who's had problems.

She said her neighbors have also had their trash cans hit and packages pitched to their doorstep. While it is just a trash can, she said there is a larger message behind this.



"Think about it, what if it was a child and he hit the child," Keene said.