TUCSON (KVOA) - A woman was taken into custody in connection to a string of car break-ins that occurred in December.

According to Oro Valley Police Department, 34-year-old Karla Valdez was charged with third-degree burglary, aggravated ID theft, three counts of computer tampering and fraud schemes.

Follow-up on the string of car break-ins last month in OV.

The following are the initial felony charges OV has placed against Karla Valdez (34 yrs old):

3rd Degree Burglary

Aggravated ID Theft

Computer Tampering (x3)

Details surrounding the break-in have not yet been released.

