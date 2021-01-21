Tubac Fire District implementing mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations

TUCSON (KVOA) -- As our state continues to work to vaccinate those most vulnerable, one fire district here in southern Arizona is going the extra mile and making the COVID-19 vaccine mandatory.

The Tubac Fire District is making its employees get the COVID-19 vaccine in hopes to protect them and the community.

"We have started this week...our second round. So I would anticipate by the end of the first week in February all of our employees except for one of our paramedics will be fully vaccinated," Tubac Fire Chief Cheryl Horvath said. "And then certainly by the beginning of March we can look at everybody being fully vaccinated here."

Chief Horvath says the decision came after discussions with the city attorney and union leader.

"There is uncertainty in some ways with the vaccine but it really became a risk-benefit discussion in terms of, you know where's the risk-reward," Horvath said. "If we do this if we don't do it and so at the end of the day the board agreed that this was something we should do so they approved the policy in late November."

The Tubac Fire District had one part-time employee quit because of the mandatory vaccination requirement.

News 4 Tucson also spoke with Charlie Alvarez Tubac's Union Representative who said his members have agreed to follow Tubac's policy.

"The relationship between the fire district and the members has been good. It's just the unknown...of the vaccine that a lot of the members were concerned about," Alvarez said. "But thankfully the symptoms that they have had were minor. It lasted maybe a day and a half, at the most two days and I think a lot of us will feel a lot better when the second vaccine is done."

Tubac Fire District is one of the only fire stations in southern Arizona making the vaccine mandatory. Horvath says the longer transport times had a lot to do with their decision.

"For a rural fire district that does long transports we felt like this was the best decision for us," Horvath said. "If I was at Tucson Fire or anyone of the fire districts in more of an urban area where it's a 5 to 7 minute ride to the hospital, that's a different decision or could be a different decision."