Startup Tucson wins National Lab-to-Market Inclusive Innovation Ecosystem Prize Competition

TUCSON (KVOA) - The U.S. Small Business Administration partnered with the National Science and Technology Council’s Lab-to-Market subcommittee to award $330,000 in prizes to the winners of the new Lab-to-Market Inclusive Innovation Ecosystem Prize Competition, Startup Tucson announced in a news release Thursday.

Startup Tucson said it was one of only four national recipients to receive the award in the “Super Connector” Category, for current efforts to successfully attract and/or support networks of underrepresented communities in the R&D innovation ecosystem. The award comes with a $10,000 prize.

“For Startup Tucson to be recognized as one of the top four connecters in the US is no surprise to me. Tucson is now on the radar as a great place to start a company, thanks in large part to the efforts of Startup Tucson, the TENWEST Festival and partner organizations like The FORGE, UArizona and the Arizona Commerce Authority.” Fletcher McCusker, Board Chair Startup Tucson said.

The L2M prize competition recognizes the most impactful organizations, programs and ideas that support the research and development (R&D) innovation ecosystems, particularly those focused on underrepresented communities and pandemic responses, the release said.

The competition’s goal is to encourage entrepreneurship and inclusive, sustainable growth by developing and commercializing technology to improve access to resources. Startup Tucson has been recognized for their work in creating a more accessible and inclusive ecosystem through the Tucson Startup Ecosystem Guide, a free online resource for entrepreneurs, developed in partnership with the Southern Arizona Leadership Council, the organization said.

“SALC has been a proud partner with Startup Tucson since its inception to ensure that budding entrepreneurs, as well as existing ones, have the tools they need to grow and sustain their businesses,” Ted Maxwell said.

The award also recognized Startup Tucson’s leadership role in organizing the Tucson Innovation Partnership (TIP) “an open membership group dedicated to breaking down silos in the region’s economic development landscape, impactful local collaboration.” TIP member Danny Knee of the Community Investment Corporation wrote in support of the award.