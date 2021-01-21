Some Pima County residents frustrated with COVID-19 vaccine registration process

TUCSON (KVOA) - 77-year-old Jan Panhuis of Green Valley has tried everything for the last five days to make an appointment to get the Coronavirus vaccine for her and her husband.

"I did it last night, I did it the day before, I did it at 3 a.m,"

Jan tells News 4 Tucson's Eric Fink she has tried on average five times a day to register online for an appointment.

She has one overarching fear.

"That I'll get COVID before I get a vaccine and die," Panhuis said. "I don't want to die yet."

Panhuis says she and her husband have several underlying health issues.

"We have been extremely careful. We have socially isolated ourselves and that's it because we'd like to live a few more years. And we both know if we get Covid we're goners."

On Tuesday, Pima County spokesman Mark Evans said since registrations opened to Priority 1B group last week, there have been almost 90,000 registrations through the Tucson Medical Center site alone.

Evans said about 28,000 doses of vaccine are supposed to be on hand in the county this week with roughly 12,000 of that allotment marked as second doses.

Right now, the county like many others across the country has to navigate a supply and demand issue.

"We have enough vaccine for 12 to 14 days of immunization at our current rate," Dr. Theresa Cullen said. "That is all we will have and that includes the immunization that's coming this week."

The county said it's working to find a solution to help residents who don't have a computer or access to the internet secure an appointment.