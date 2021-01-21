Rep. Grijalva introduces COVID-19 relief to help businesses along the border

NOGALES, Ariz. (KVOA) - The pandemic has had far reaching impacts on communities across the country, including those along the U.S. - Mexico border.

U.S. Representative Raul Grijalva is introducing his first bill for the new congressional session.

The hope is to help border businesses that were hit hard by the pandemic.

Under the bill, small businesses located within 25 miles of the U.S. - Mexico and Canadian border can apply for loans of up to $500,000. As well as emergency and forgivable grants of up to $10,000.

The border has been closed to non-essential travel since the start of the pandemic; causing a sharp decrease in revenue for business owners.