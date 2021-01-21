Kino Sports Complex vaccine site closes early due to weather concerns

TUCSON (KVOA) - There were moments of frustration today as the Kino Sport's Complex drive through vaccine distribution center shut down early because of weather.

People were turned away at the gate after 2 p.m. Thursday and were told to re-register and when they tried, they couldn't find any available appointments.

Amanda Rehbein, a teacher in the Flowing Wells School District, scheduled appointments for herself and her father, who is over 75-years-old. But when they arrived, they were told to head home.

"We talked to the security guard and he said 'hey folks so sorry due to the weather', because it was sprinkling, 'you're vaccine has been canceled' and that's all he said," said Amanda Rehbein, a Teacher in the Flowing Wells School District.

After trying to reschedule, she found they weren't able to.

In a statement to News Four Tucson, Banner hospitals said:

"In light of the threat of lightning as reported by NWS Tucson, the decision was made to close the clinic at 2 pm to ensure the safety of patients and staff. Our call center has been and will continue calling the patients that were canceled to reschedule their appointment."

After going back to the site and being told this herself Rehbein said the relief washed over her.

"We feel really excited that we're going to be rescheduled and that we don't have to wait until March or April to be back on.. the lottery," said Rehbein.

Banner says everyone that could be contacted with appointments up to 4 p.m. has been and they will continue their efforts until everyone is reached.