Hold the glass! City of Tucson will no longer accept glass in your recycle bin after Feb. 1

TUCSON (KVOA) – If you didn't know, in just a week and a half, Tucson Environmental and General Services is making changes to its recycling program when it comes to glass.

Glass will no longer be accepted in those recycle bins after Feb. 1. But, there will still be a way to properly dispose of it.

This is due to a rise in processing costs to recycle. The new way to dispose glass will be at one of 21 glass disposal locations across Tucson.

The city realizes that this might be an inconvenience for many, so, they made sure that most homes will have a disposal bin about two miles from them.

"The processing costs for recycling have increased tremendously," said Cristina Polsgrove of Tucson Environmental & General Services. "We used to be in a situation where we'd generate a half a million dollars a year from the sale of recyclables. But, that's gone away and now we're looking at a projected cost of about 4 million dollars a year."

The city will be notifying residents of this change via mail.

If you have any questions regarding the change, the city is hosting its final public meeting at 6:30 p.m. Thursday. In order to register to attend the virtual event, click here.

To learn more about the new Glass Reuse Plan, visit www.tucsonaz.gov/es/announcement/glass-reuse-plan.