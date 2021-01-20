Sahuarita Police make child porn arrest

SAHUARITA, Ariz. (KVOA) - The Sahuarita police department has arrested 53-year-old Thomas Irving after a child pornography investigation.

The Department said on January 13th Detectives served a search warrant in the 13000 block of S. Camino Borona.

During the execution of the search, warrant Detectives were able to determine that a possible suspect no longer resided at the address and currently resided at an unknown location in the Tucson metropolitan area.

The Department said the detectives were able to locate the suspect on January 15th in the area of East Ajo Road and South Contractors Way.

Detectives made contact with Irving and a search warrant was obtained for the cellular phone in his possession. The Department said child pornographic images were discovered on the phone in question.

Thomas Irving was booked into the Pima County Jail for one count of sexual exploitation of a minor.

If you believe you or someone else may have information associated with this case the Sahuarita Police Department said it wants to speak with you.

Anyone with information may contact the SPD by calling 911, or 344-7000 during business hours Monday through Friday, or by contacting our TIP Line at 520-445-7847.