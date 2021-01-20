President Biden looks to focus on COVID-19 response

TUCSON - (KVOA) Tucson Mayor Regina Romero was one of the 11 Arizona electors for President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

Romero looks forward to working with the administration to get a handle on the coronavirus pandemic that has taken the lives of more than 400,000 Americans and 11,500 Arizonans.

"Put us to work," Romero said. "Put me as the mayor of Tucson to work in terms of how best to be of service to him [Biden] to take this pandemic by the horns and wrestle it together."

The virus is personal for Kristin Urquiza.

Urquiza lost her father, Mark, to COVID-19 on June 30.

In August, she spoke at the Democratic National Convention in support of the Biden-Harris ticket. On Wednesday, she was emotional watching Biden take the oath of office.

"I thought a lot about my dad," she said. "He was the one who introduced me to politics and a love of this country."

Urquiza believes the path to defeating the pandemic will dramatically change with this new administration.

"What we're about to see is the implementation of a data-driven coordinated and national strategy to approach the virus," Urquiza said.

President Biden has already signed an executive to mandate masks in federal buildings. He's expected to urge governors to implement mask mandates statewide.

In his inaugural address, Biden talked about the importance of fighting the virus together as a nation.

"This is our historic moment of crisis and challenge and unity is the path forward," the president said.

Biden begins his presidency exactly one year after the United States recorded its first COVID-19 related death in Washington State.