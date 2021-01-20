Pima County leaders react to President Biden’s new policies

TUCSON (KVOA) - In the first hours of his presidency, President Joe Biden signed 17 executive actions reversing many Trump administration policies.

One of the Presidential orders includes a federal mask mandate on federal property and extending the federal eviction freeze.

"I think of course we have to fix COVID before we can fix the economy," Pima County Democratic Chair Bonnie Heidler said. "I think they go hand in hand. We have to do as much as we can for both."

Biden also proposing a $1.9 trillion stimulus package to address economic issues caused by the pandemic, which could include an additional $1,400 dollars in direct payments to citizens, which has to pass the house and senate.

"We would hope that all the payments would go to the people in the United States of America first rather than what we've seen in the past with all of the money going to foreign countries," Pima County Republican Chair Shelley Kais said.

Another key policy change, immigration. The Biden administration is proposing an eight-year pathway to citizenship for undocumented immigrants living in the U.S. Also expanding refugee admission. Biden's also pausing work on the border wall.

A move sure to draw criticism from some of his republican counterparts.

"I can't speak about 8 years from now when I'm looking at what's going to happen on the border three months from now," Kais said. "I'm concerned about the people in the state of Arizona, particularly the people in our border counties."

"I hope that there is a path, I hope that the DREAMERS get some relief so that they're not afraid as they are right now," Heidler said. "I think that is really important, like I said I think there does need to be a path to immigration."

President Biden also worked to tackle climate change by re-joining the Paris Climate Accord.