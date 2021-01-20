Pima County, Desert Senita roll out priority 1B COVID-19 vaccination in Ajo area

PIMA COUNTY (KVOA) - Pima County is partnering with Desert Senita Community Health Center to deliver vaccines to eligible individuals from Ajo and the neighboring communities of Lukeville and Why, the County announced in a news release Wednesday.

Desert Senita said it received 500 vaccines on the afternoon of Jan. 19, destined for individuals who are in the Priority 1B population, which consists of those 75 and older, school personnel, and protective services personnel. Pima County has designated this portion of its allotment of federal Moderna vaccine based on its best estimates of the priority population and a longstanding partnership with Desert Senita.

Desert Senita received 100 vaccines at the end of December and has vaccinated 70 in the Phase 1A1 group and now will transition to the 1B priority group. Desert Senita is already working with Ajo Unified School District to get that personnel vaccinated, the release said.

If you are 75 or older and are one of Desert Senita’s 426 patients in this age group, Desert Senita will call you to schedule an appointment for your vaccine.

For individuals who are in the priority 1B group but are not patients, please look for updates with instructions on the Desert Senita Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/desertsenita and in the Ajo Copper News. Desert Senita is looking to deploy a local registration process to ensure that non-patients of the health center can be scheduled to receive their vaccine as well.

"We are grateful for our long-standing relationship with Pima County and look forward to getting these vaccines distributed as quickly as possible," said Desert Senita CEO Jonathan Leonard.