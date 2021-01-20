Skip to Content

PCSD identifies suspect killed in deputy-involved shooting

TUCSON (KVOA) - Pima County Sheriff's Department officials have identified 19-year-old Bradley Alexander Lewis as the suspect who was shot and killed in a deputy-involved shooting in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Deputies responded to the 2100 block of Morning Jewel Place at around 3:30 a.m. in response to report of an adult male attempting to break into vehicles in the area.

According to officials, before deputies arrived Lewis had fled, but they were able to get a description of his vehicle.

It wasn't until almost 7:00 a.m. that deputies were able to locate him and attempted a traffic stop when Lewis fled to a nearby residence and hit a patrol vehicle.

Deputies attempted to detain Lewis when shots were fired, striking him. Deputies rendered aid to Lewis. He was transported to a nearby hospital where he was but was pronounced deceased, officials said.

No deputies were reported injured in the incident.

The investigation is ongoing at this time.

