Former CBP officer sentenced to prison for bribery

TUCSON (KVOA) –According to the United States Attorney's Office District of Arizona, a former U.S. Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) officer has been sentenced to prison for bribery.

In a news release, the U.S. Attorney's Office said that last week, Jose Rosalio Fuentes, a 58-year-old CBP officer in Nogales, was sentenced to 30 months in prison by a U.S. District Court Judge after he pleaded guilty to bribery of a public official.

"In early 2018, Fuentes, then a CBP officer assigned to canine duty at the Nogales Port of Entry, agreed to allow an illegal alien into the United States in exchange for a $6,000 cash bribe. Fuentes knew the alien was a convicted felon, and proposed that the alien enter the United States through the port of entry during Fuentes’ shift. Surveillance footage shows Fuentes, on-duty and in uniform, pretending to swipe the alien’s identification at the port of entry, and then waiving the alien through the pedestrian gate and into the United States. Fuentes later met up with the alien and another individual to receive the $6,000 cash bribe," the U.S. Attorney's Office said in a news release.

In addition to 30 months in prison, Fuentes has been required to serve three years of supervised release and has been asked to pay a $6,000 fine. He has also been prohibited from holding a "position of trust" with the U.S. in the future.