DHS to put 100-day pause on some deportations

TUCSON (KVOA) - The Department of Homeland Security will put certain deportations on pause for 100 days beginning Jan. 22.

In a release from the department officials said this would "ensure we have a fair and effective immigration enforcement system focused on protecting national security, border security, and public safety."

According to a press release from DHS, the pause will allow the department to review its enforcement practices and policies.

"The pause will allow DHS to ensure that its resources are dedicated to responding to the most pressing challenges that the United States faces, including immediate operational challenges at the southwest border in the midst of the most serious global public health crisis in a century," DHS officials said.