BBB: Watch out for fake ticket sales

TUCSON (KVOA) - The Better Business Bureau (BBB) has been warning consumers about fake event tickets being sold online.

"Thanks to the internet, there are countless ways for consumers to find tickets and connect with online marketplaces, ticket sellers, and resellers," the BBB said in a news release. "Unfortunately, some of them are rip-offs, and it's not always clear how to tell if a ticket is fake."

According to the BBB, more than reports of ticket scams related to sporting events, concerts and theatres were submitted to the BBB Scam Tracker last year.

In an effort to avoid purchasing fake tickets, the BBB has recommended the following tips: