UArizona opens drive-through, walk-up vaccine center for phase 1B

TUCSON (KVOA) - In order to distribute the COVID-19 vaccine as quickly as possible, Pima County has put together six fixed vaccination sites.

One of those opened Tuesday on the mall at the University of Arizona. Each of the six sites is for specific groups in phase 1B and the university location is taking care of employees in education and childcare workers.

While anyone can go to any of the six vaccination sites those working in education are asked to register here to distribute the vaccine more efficiently, something many teachers are eager to get in line for.

"I am 65 so I have the age factor too, so this is a real relief that I know that I am in the process of being safe and immune," said Diane Leek, a pre-school teacher assistant.

Pima County's goal is to vaccinate 300,000 residents by the end of March. The university is aiming to vaccinate 53,000 residents on their own by that time. Currently, they expect to do 1,000 a day, but that's just the beginning.

"As we get our system down we want to push that number as high as we can. President Robbins was very clear, we want to make sure we can get as many vaccinations in the arms of our local community as possible," said Holly Jensen, Vice President of Communications at the University of Arizona.

If you are eligible in the 1B group for the vaccine you can register online on the Pima County Health Departments' website, to register by phone you can call 520-222-0119.

"This is historic, this is historic for Pima County, for U of A to go ahead and start stamping out this COVID so we can get back to some sort of normal life," said Christopher Kopach, Vice President of Facilities Management at the University of Arizona.

"We're looking forward to the community just getting back to being together and being safe once again," said Jessica Jankowski-Gallo, a pre-school teacher.

The drive-through clinic is located on the east end of the university mall while the walk-up clinic is next to the Ina E. Gittings building on the north side of the mall.