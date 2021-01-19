PCSD deputies respond to Domestic violence situation on northside, causes traffic delays

TUCSON (KVOA) - Pima County Sheriff's Deputies have responded to a situation involving domestic violence at the Sonoran Terrace apartments.

The apartments are located at 7887 N. La Cholla Boulevard.

Anyone traveling in the area is advised to avoid the area, and anyone who lives in the complex is advised to follow any directions provided by PCSD deputies.

Details are limited at this time. Stay with News 4 Tucson for the latest updates.