Gov. Ducey appoints three judges to Pima County Superior Court

PIMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KVOA) - On Tuesday Governor Doug Ducey appointed Jeffrey Sklar, Lisa Abrams and Gary Cohen to the Pima County Superior Court. This comes after three vacancies in the court created by Judge John Hinderaker being appointed to the United States District Court, District of Arizona and the retirement of Judges Gus Aragón and Leslie Miller.





From Left to right: Lisa Abrams, Gary Cohen and Jeffrey Sklar.

Lisa Abrams began her career at the Pima County Public Defender’s Office, where she handled misdemeanor and felony cases ranging from DUI to murder charges. Abrams also served as a judicial law clerk/bailiff for Pima County Superior Court Judge Michael Brown after graduating from law school.

“Lisa’s broad experience in the public and private sectors, as well as her judicial experience, will allow her to quickly contribute to the Court,” said Governor Ducey. “I am delighted to announce Lisa’s appointment to the Pima County Superior Court.”

From 2011 to 2017, Gary Cohen was an Adjunct Professor at the University of Arizona James E. Rogers College of Law teaching pre-trial litigation. Cohen was also on the Executive Committee of the State Bar of Arizona’s Appellate Practice Section from 2006 to 2010, including serving as its Chair.

Cohen has been named to Best Lawyers in America and Southwest Super Lawyers since 2017. In 2012, Cohen was named “Best Writer” in a survey of Pima County Bar Association Members.

“Gary’s commercial experience, including in complex civil cases, will bring a unique perspective and skillset to the bench,” said Governor Ducey. “I am happy to announce Gary’s appointment to the Pima County Superior Court.”

Jeffrey Sklar dedicates substantial time to pro bono cases through Southern Arizona Legal Aid and Step Up to Justice, focusing on consumer and landlord/tenant issues. In 2019, he was recognized by Southern Arizona Legal Aid as a volunteer of the month and by the Arizona Bar Foundation as one of the top 50 pro bono attorneys in the state.

“Jeff’s intellect and dedication to the southern Arizona community will be an asset to the bench,” said Gov. Ducey. “I am pleased to announce Jeff’s appointment to the Pima County Superior Court.”