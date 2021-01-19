BBB Tip: Looking for inauguration gear? Watch out for fakes, scams

WASHINGTON DC (KVOA) - With the 2021 Presidential Inauguration Day one day away, the Better Buisness Bureau (BBB) has alerted people about a scam intended to take advantage of people's interest in the historical event.

According to a BBB news release, the only way to be sure that your inauguration gear or memorabilia is official is if you purchase it at the Presidential Inaugural Committee Store. You will find coins, t-shirts, hats and other merchandise at this store.

However, the BBB has warned that will be plenty of look-alikes and counterfeit merchandise that resembles the official gear. Look out for red flags, such as significantly lower pricing and poor-quality images.

If you are purchasing gear online, the BBB has advised consumers to only shop from legitimate and trusted providers.

Make sure you’re on a secure site. The BBB said if the site is secure, its URL (web address) should start with “https://” and include a lock icon on the purchase or shopping cart page. Read the site’s privacy policy to be sure your personal information isn’t being shared. If you don't see a privacy policy, that is a red flag in itself.

The BBB said it has received thousands of complaints regarding misleading social media ads.

"There are plenty of other vendors selling inauguration merchandise - you will see ads on social media from companies selling various items," the BBB said. "Be careful about which ads you click; you don’t want to pay for your gear and then never receive your items- or worse, have your personal or payment information stolen."