TPD identifies victim in deadly crash involving Sun Tran bus

TUCSON (KVOA) - The Tucson Police Department has identified the man who died in a crash involving two vehicles and a Sun Tran Bus as 61 year old Clay M. Starr. TPD said his next of kin has been notified.

On Sunday, just after 08:45 a.m., TPD said officers from Operations Division Midtown were dispatched to the intersection of N. Arcadia Ave. and E. Pima St. for a serious-injury collision. Tucson Fire personnel were on scene rendering aid to the driver of a blue 2006 GMC Sierra, it said. TPD said Star was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Three other occupants it said were transported to Tucson Medical Center and Saint Joseph’s Hospital for minor injuries. The remaining parties were treated on the scene by TFD personnel. Traffic Detectives were contacted and responded to continue the investigation.

Interviews conducted by detectives and officers determined that Starr was traveling southbound on N. Arcadia Ave. TPD said as Mr. Starr continued southbound on N. Arcadia Ave., he approached the intersection of E. Pima St. Mr. Starr continued through the intersections failing to stop for the posted stop sign and collided with the Sun Tran bus, TPD said. The Sun Tran bus was westbound on E. Pima St. in the curb lane. A black 2001 Ford Expedition that was traveling westbound on E. Pima St. attempted to avoid the collision and swerved, it said. This caused the Expedition to cross into the eastbound lanes of travel and collide into a building.

TPD said this is an ongoing investigation and no charges or citations have been issued. Failure to stop for a stop sign by Starr appears to be a contributing factor in the collision.

It said there were zero traffic deaths in 2020 so far in 2021 there are four.